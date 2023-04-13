Delhi braces for heatwave, government shares advisory. Alerts issued in West Bengal, Odisha

Delhi is bracing itself for a heatwave as, according to meteorologists, the national capital is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius next week.

The meteorological department also said that although the city has not been gripped by a heatwave yet, it might happen later this month. “Most heatwave days occur between April 16 and May 31," a Met official told Times of India.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued guidelines for schools in anticipation of the upcoming heatwave. According to a report by news agency ANI, a circular has been sent to all schools recognised under the Directorate of Education in Delhi to ensure the well-being of the students. The circular specified that schools should not conduct student assemblies during the afternoon shift and that they are given sufficient water breaks throughout the day.

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said. "All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognised under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes."