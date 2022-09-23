Watch: YouTuber’s car crash experiment to check if iPhone's 'Crash Detection' feature works

A popular United States-based YouTuber, who goes by the name TechRax, recently put the latest iPhone to serious test. He crashed a car with an iPhone 14 Pro strapped to its seat into junk vehicles to check if the phone's Crash Detection feature worked.

Apple's latest range of phones and watches are equipped to send out alerts in the event of the users being involved in crashes.

To test this featured out, the YouTuber fixed the iPhone to the front passenger seat of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan, which was equipped with a remote control system.

He then made the car collide with junk. Watch the video below:

The iPhone gave out a crash detection alert 10 seconds later.

The Crash Detection feature on iPhones and Apple watches identify front, side and rear collisions as well as and rollovers involving cars, minivans and pickup trucks.

When a severe car crash occurs, the devices sound an alarm and flash an alert. Then, an emergency call slider appears on screen, enabling the user to call emergency services.

In case a user does not respond within 20 seconds of the crash, their iPhone itself automatically calls emergency services.

The device is also equipped to send messages to a user's emergency contacts to inform them about the accident and tell them their location.

If users have set up their Medical IDs, the device displays a Medical ID slider, allowing first responders access to medical information.

The Crash Detection feature is enabled by default on supported iPhone and Apple Watch models.