Watch: When Anand Mahindra got 'Naatu Naatu' lessons from actor Ram Charan

Billionaire Anand Mahindra put on his dancing shoes as he learned a few steps of “Naatu Naatu” – the Oscar nominated song from “RRR” from none other than the movie’s star Ram Charan.

The businessman met the actor at the Hyderabad ePrix and decided to learn some steps of the foot-tapping number performed by Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

“Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!” Mahindra, 67, tweeted with a video of the two dancing.

Ram Charan was barefoot as he showed Mahindra the steps who followed it diligently. Then, the two hugged and continued to talk to other dignitaries at the event.

The actor also reacted to the now viral video and tweeted that Mahindra picked up the steps faster than he did. "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team," Ram Charan wrote in comments.

The video already has over 19,000 likes since being shared on Twitter. The Hyderabad ePrix is a race of the single-seater, electrically powered Formula E race and is being first held as part of the 2022–23 Formula E World Championship season. It is the first Formula E race to be held in the country. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also present at the event and was photographed with Ram Charan and Mahindra. SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” made ripples across the world as the movie broke several records and became a worldwide phenomenon picking up key awards in Hollywood. The movie’s song “Naatu Naatu” already has a Golden Globe win and has been nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards too. “Naatu Naatu” has also bagged a Critics Choice Award and “RRR” has also won the Best Foreign Language Film at the same awards.

