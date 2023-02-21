 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: 1986 footage of wreckage from the Titanic under ocean released for the first time

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

The Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912 with over 1,500 people onboard in one of modern history's greatest tragedies.

The footage was released on the 25th anniversary of the 1997 movie “Titanic”. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Titanic sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage and yet over a century later there is immense interest about the largest ship back then. More interest was revived by James Cameron’s movie “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet that broke many a box office records while tugging at audience’s heartstrings.

The wreckage of the ship, that killed around 1500 people onboard, is now settled at 13,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. While the wreckage too has eroded further, footage from 1986 shows the remains of the magnificent ship when it was visited by staff from the Woods Hole Oceanic Institution.

Now This News has released the exclusive footage on Instagram on the 25th anniversary of the 1997 movie “Titanic”. This is the first time footage from the wreckage has been released.

The footage is grainy and the picture quality isn’t clear. Dr Robert Ballard, the lead of the under-water expedition described seeing the ship for the first time as “spooky”.

The ship was found in 1985 and the photos were clicked first. Ballard returned under the ocean after nine months to capture the footage.