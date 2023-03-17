 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI engineer asked ChatGPT for recipes from refrigerator pic. The answers were...

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

Visual ChatGPT quickly came up with several recipes from the items that included eggs, fruits, milk and some processed meat products.

The image of the refrigerator that was fed to visual ChatGPT. (Image: @sudu_cb/Twitter)

OpenAI has announced the launch of its latest language model Artificial Intelligence tool in GPT-4 that has brought together key functions of ChatGPT and Dall-E. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model and unlike ChatGPT, can accept text and image inputs but its outputs will be in text only.

AI engineer Sudharshan on Twitter recently wrote about what happened when he hacked and used an image model (Visual ChatGPT) and fed it with an image of food items from a refrigerator asking for recipe ideas with the ingredients visible in the photograph. GPT-4 is expected to work in a similar manner when it goes live – it will be able to provide text responses from photo inputs as well.

While the user mentions GPT-4 in his first tweet, he later clarified that it was visual ChatGPT and not GPT-4 that has not been launched yet.
Fruit salad, cheese omelette, ham and cheese sandwich, and fruit smoothie were the top choices and for each of the items, the chatbot suggested an easy recipe to whip them up.

He also wrote that since the multi-modal models were not live yet and he hacked the visual chatbot.