Viral: 6-year-old writes to PM Modi about rising cost of Maggi, pencils

No one, it seems, is immune to the ravages of inflation – not even young kids. A six-year-old has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about the rising cost of living – more specifically about how it has led to Maggi and pencils becoming more expensive. Kriti Dubey’s letter to the prime minister has now gone viral on social media.

In her letter, Kriti told PM Modi that pencils and erasers have also become more expensive as a result of inflation – and so has Maggi, a snack beloved by children across the nation.

"My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1,” she began her letter, which was written in Hindi.

“Modiji, you have caused immense price rise,” the Class 1 student from Uttar Pradesh continued. “Even the cost of a pencil and rubber [eraser] has increased. And the price of Maggi has been increased too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil.

“What should I do? Other children steal my pencils,” she concluded.

The six-year-old’s letter on price rise was even mentioned in parliament when NCP’s Supriya Sule drew attention to it.



According to Business Today, Kriti belongs to Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. Her father, advocate Vishal Dubey, told reporters that she was upset about being scolded for losing a pencil.

“It’s my daughter’s Mann ki Baat. She got annoyed recently when her mother scolded when she lost her pencil in school,” he said.