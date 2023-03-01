Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda, Kailasa ‘country’ representative at UN event?

The images of a woman in saffron clothes, gold (or golden coloured) jewellery, rudraksh and a head gear, speaking at a United Nations event, claiming to be the representative of self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda and his “country”, got the Indian internet talking.

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week, the woman introduced herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the “permanent ambassador to the UN from the sovereign state of Shri Kailasa”.

She is referred to as "Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda" by Kailasa on Twitter.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Vijayapriya completed her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Canada’s University of Manitoba in 2014. She is proficient in English, French, Creole and Pidgins.

At college, she claims to have been on the dean’s honour list for “outstanding academic performance”. She has also received international undergraduate student scholarship in 2013 and 2014. “Kailasa is the first sovereign state for Hindus, established by the supreme pontiff of Hinduism, Nithyanand Paramashivam, who is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 indigenous traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes for which the supreme pontiff of Hinduism is the leader as well,” Vijayapriya Nithyananda said when it was her turn to speak at the UN meet, a video of which has been posted on the United Nations website. Related stories Woman loses over Rs 8 lakh after getting locked out of her Apple account

Watch: Model walks down runway in flames at Paris Fashion Week She also claimed that Nithyananda is being “persecuted” by India. Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is also being reportedly investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000. Nithyananda fled from India in 2019. What is the UN event that ‘Kailasa’ attended? The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) is the body of 18 independent experts that monitors implementation of the United Nations treaty called International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The panel meets twice a year. During its meeting, usually one day is devoted to a general discussion of a particular right or of a particular aspect of the covenant. “The United States of Kailasa” representatives spoke at the 19th meeting at the 73rd session of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, held in Geneva, Switzerland. It was the day of general discussion on sustainable development. The verified Twitter account of Kailasa has posted several photos of its representatives meeting various diplomats from other countries on the sidelines of the UN event.