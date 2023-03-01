 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda, Kailasa ‘country’ representative at UN event?

Mar 01, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

'Kailasa', the 'country' set up by self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda, recently participated in a United Nations meeting in Geneva where a representative said Nithyananda is being 'persecuted' by India.

Nithyananda's "Kailasa" representatives took part in a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR). (Image credit: @SriNithyananda/Twitter)

The images of a woman in saffron clothes, gold (or golden coloured) jewellery, rudraksh and a head gear, speaking at a United Nations event, claiming to be the representative of self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda and his “country”, got the Indian internet talking.

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week, the woman introduced herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the “permanent ambassador to the UN from the sovereign state of Shri Kailasa”.

She is referred to as "Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda" by Kailasa on Twitter.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Vijayapriya completed her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Canada’s University of Manitoba in 2014. She is proficient in English, French, Creole and Pidgins.