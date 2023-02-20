 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

3 lakh Starbucks drinks, suspected of containing glass, recalled

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Over 25,200 boxes of Starbucks' chilled vanilla coffee, each containing 12 bottles, were voluntarily withdrawn by the distributor -- Pepsico Inc -- in the United States, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

A Starbucks outlet in Chicago. (Representational image)

As many as 3 lakh Starbucks vanilla frappucchinos have been recalled in the US, over suspicions that they contain glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said 25,200 cases of the chilled drinks (12 bottles per case) were voluntarily withdrawn by the distributor -- Pepsico Inc.

The drinks were packaged in glass bottles and had March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10 as expiration dates.

The recall process began on January 28, according to FDA.