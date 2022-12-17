 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Twitter layoffs: Executive found himself locked out of accounts at 1 a.m.

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

Amir Shevat, the former head of product of Twitter's developer platform, had almost the whole of his team fired late at night on November 4.

(Image credit: LinkedIn)

Twitter announced mass layoffs just days after Elon Musk took over the social network. Employees reported abruptly losing access to work accounts. Even senior staff members learnt this way that they were being let go.

Amir Shevat, the former head of product of Twitter's developer platform, told Insider that on November 4, most of his team members were fired, that too late at night.

"Throughout about three to four hours, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., I saw most of my entire team get fired," he told the website.

One of Shevat's engineers told him his computer stopped working. Around 1 a.m., the boss himself checked his phone and found he no longer had access to emails and Slack.

Later on, he was told on his personal mail that he was terminated. The week after being laid off, he waited for details of his severance package but didn't receive them.

He said he even went to the Human Resources and legal departments talk about the layoffs.