 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Twitter contract workers learn they have been fired by reading tweets of others

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

Some found their Slack account and emails deactivated all of a sudden.

(Image credit: AFP)

The layoffs at Twitter don't seem to end. Reports are emerging now that the social network has sacked 4,000-5,000 contractors. It appears that several, if not all, were not given any formal notices.

Casey Newton, who writes about big tech and hosts a New York Times podcast, tweeted about the sackings on November 13.

"Getting word that a large number of number of Twitter contractors were just laid off this afternoon with no notice, both in the US and abroad," he wrote. "Functions affected appear to include content moderation, real estate, and marketing, among others."

Newton quoted a Twitter manager as saying that one of his workers got "deactivated without notice" in the middle of doing something important.

One professional said that it was through Newton's tweets that she found out about having been let go.

 

 