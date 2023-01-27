 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Twitter co-founder says Elon Musk ‘doesn’t seem like’ the right person to own company

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Asked if Elon Musk is the right person to run Twitter, the company’s co-founder Biz Stone said, “It doesn’t seem like it right now, but I could be wrong.”

Elon Musk is the chief executive of companies like Tesla and SpaceX

Asked if Elon Musk is the right person to run Twitter, the company’s co-founder Biz Stone said, “It doesn’t seem like it right now, but I could be wrong.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Stone said that company culture, content policies and morale all took a hit under the leadership of Elon Musk, who acquired the social media giant in a $44 billion deal in October 2022.

Biz Stone co-founded Twitter in 2006 with Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams and Noah Glass, and worked there for about six years. He returned to the company in 2017, saying at that time that his focus was to “guide the company culture.”

He told The Guardian in a recent interview that he was able to make improvements to morale and content moderation during his second stint at Twitter – but the changes had been undone by Musk.