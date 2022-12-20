 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twinkle Khanna shares 3 takeaways after interviewing Sundar Pichai

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Google for India 2022: Discussing the impact of AI in art and writing, Twinkle Khanna jokingly asked Sundar Pichai if AI would replace her.

Twinkle Khanna interviewed Sundar Pichai at the Google event. (Image credit: @mrsfunnybones/Twitter)

Twinkle Khanna, author and columnist, on Monday interviewed Google CEO Sundar Pichai who is in India. She shared her three key learnings from Pichai, the Indian-origin poster boy of tech leadership.

The first thing Khanna said she learnt from Pichai was the global advantages of being brought up in India.

Pichai was born in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and grew up in the city. He received a B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur and holds an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He has been heading Google since 2015.

Twinkle Khanna’s second learning from Pichai was what the latter does to stay grounded and “keep his inner werewolf at bay”.

Lastly, she said she learnt what the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) means to the world at large.

Discussing the impact of AI in art and writing, Khanna jokingly asked Pichai if AI would replace her. “The exciting thing is, you will have AI assistants to pretty much to help you with most things… In every area, you are going to have an AI companion to do things better. That will be true for creative fields as well,” Pichai said at the Google for India 2022 event.

Pichai first met Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and spoke at the Google event before calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.