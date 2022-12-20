Twinkle Khanna shares 3 takeaways after interviewing Sundar Pichai

Twinkle Khanna, author and columnist, on Monday interviewed Google CEO Sundar Pichai who is in India. She shared her three key learnings from Pichai, the Indian-origin poster boy of tech leadership.

The first thing Khanna said she learnt from Pichai was the global advantages of being brought up in India.

Pichai was born in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and grew up in the city. He received a B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur and holds an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He has been heading Google since 2015.

Twinkle Khanna’s second learning from Pichai was what the latter does to stay grounded and “keep his inner werewolf at bay”.

Lastly, she said she learnt what the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) means to the world at large.

Discussing the impact of AI in art and writing, Khanna jokingly asked Pichai if AI would replace her. “The exciting thing is, you will have AI assistants to pretty much to help you with most things… In every area, you are going to have an AI companion to do things better. That will be true for creative fields as well,” Pichai said at the Google for India 2022 event.

Pichai first met Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and spoke at the Google event before calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," PM Modi tweeted. Following their interaction, Pichai expressed his thanks to the prime minister for the "great meeting" with him. "Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," he tweeted.

Moneycontrol News

