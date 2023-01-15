 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Travel features | Hallyu wave: The fashion fest that is Seoul, the South Korean capital

Preeti Verma Lal
Jan 15, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

From the 1950s to 2000s, South Korea has rapidly evolved from a country ravaged by war to a leading cultural powerhouse, and among all its cultural exports, beauty and fashion are right at the top. Here's Hallyu fashion and best places to shop at in Seoul.

Representational image. (Photo: Kseniya Petukhova via Unsplash)

Within living memory, South Korea has rapidly evolved from a country ravaged by war in the late 1950s to a leading cultural powerhouse by the early 2000s. Its capital, Seoul, is at the heart of the fashion fest that has turned millions into copycats and cult followers.

I still remember that night. I sat on the edge of the white rattan sofa staring at my 13-inch Mac as South Korean Minju Kim — shy, slightly giggly, in a careless pony tail and a pinafore — was sewing the white wedding dress, the patterned loose pant paired with an apron dress, a floral maxi dress and a pink crop jacket for the grand finale of Next in Fashion (2020) on Netflix. I was quietly rooting for Minju Kim, the young Seoul designer known for her bold prints, vibrant colours and that cheerful energy hanging from the hems. I wasn’t new to Minju Kim. I knew she had designing since 2015 and has sewn costumes for K-pop bands BTS and Red Velvet. That night, Minju Kim was crowned the Next In Fashion winner.

Minju Kim’s Net-a-Porter collection. (Photo: Twitter)

That was not my first brush with South Korean fashion. Hallyu, as they call it. The Korean wave that has swept the world with such swiftness that everyone is enamoured — and turning copycats. Streetwear. Co-ord sets. A-line skirt with a button-down shirt or a simple long-sleeved top, a beret, and loafer. Oversized coats. Beanies and scarves. Pastels and bright candy colours on the same lean body with glass-skin.

Much before Minju Kim stole the fashion show, I had felt frumpy in Seoul. In bone-biting cold, I was wrapped in a fur of a hundred merinos while women in Seoul walked around in tiny skirts, large boots, fancy coats and fancier hats. As I waited on the other end of the street, the women crossed the zebra lines as models do on the ramp — almost as if photographs from a fashion catalogue were walking out of the pages on to the pedestrian zebra lines. And men? Mani-ed, pedi-ed, clean-shaven, moussed, dressed impeccably both in neat cuts and careless streetsy. Not many men can look so voguish in their sartorial informality. The men in Seoul do.

South Korean fashion has come a long way from the Joseon era (1392-1897) when the hanbok was all the rage to the Japanese Occupation when men had to snip off their top buns and women took to wearing trousers, the re-imagining of military wear after the Korean war and the birth of counter culture in 1970s to protest against the harsh political environment and the recent impact of all things K-pop.