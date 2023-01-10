 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganga Vilas cruise: How much do the tickets cost and where to book?

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 10, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Tickets can be booked through the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises, the company that operates the ship. The inaugural cruise has been sold out.

Ganga Vilas Cruise. Image: antaracruises.com

Ganga Vilas Cruise, the ship that will set sail this month for India’s longest river journey of 50 days, has created a lot of buzz among travellers.

The cruise will cover 27 river systems and over 50 tourist sites.

The river cruise, which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 in his his Varanasi constituency, has created a lot of excitement. Tourists have been enquiring about what the cruise offers, what the ticket prices are and how one can book tickets and get on board.

Tickets can be booked through the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises, the company that operates the ship. The inaugural cruise is fully booked, Raj Singh, founder and CEO Anatara Luxury River Cruises, told Moneycontrol.

The cruise is fully sold and will not be open to the public for two years, said Kashif Siddiqui, director of sales and strategic marketing, India.

"Bookings were made and sold in 2021 for next two years."