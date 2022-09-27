World Tourism Day 2022: Why the world needs to rethink tourism

Come September 27 this year, the tourism sector will design its celebrations around the theme of Rethinking Tourism. The focus of the International Day of Observance will be on re-imagining the sector’s growth, both in terms of size and relevance.

When it began

Let’s start with some fun facts! World Tourism Day is the handiwork of the UN’s specialised agency — the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). If you’ve ever strolled through a charming, perfectly preserved European village or town, you’ve probably seen the WTO’s work.

So, why was this date chosen? On the same date in 1970, world tourism achieved a milestone. The statutes of the UNWTO were adopted in Mexico City. The timing of World Tourism Day is particularly fitting, in that it comes at the end of the high season in the northern hemisphere and the beginning of the season in the southern hemisphere.

The idea of a day dedicated to tourism each year is to foster awareness about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili has said in an announcement: “The potential of tourism is enormous, and we have a shared responsibility to make sure it is fully realised. On World Tourism Day 2022, UNWTO calls on everyone, from tourism workers to tourists themselves, as well as small businesses, large corporations and governments to reflect and rethink what we do and how we do it.”

Tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors. It employs one in every 10 people around the world and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more.

According to the UN website, international tourism saw a strong rebound in the first five months of 2022, with almost 250 million international arrivals recorded. This means that the sector has recovered almost half (46 percent) of its pre-pandemic, or 2019, levels.

The lifting of the remaining travel restrictions, alongside rising consumer confidence, will be important drivers for the sector’s recovery, bringing in hope and opportunity for millions of people around the world.

Tourism in India

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) research shows that the sector’s contribution to the Indian economy could surpass pre-pandemic levels, with year-on-year growth of 20.7 percent. The forecast from the WTTC’s latest “Economic Impact Report” (EIR) shows the sector’s contribution to the nation’s economy could reach almost ₹15.9 trillion ($215 billion) in 2022, 1 percent above 2019 levels.

Employment is set to grow to almost 35 million this year, an 8.3 percent growth over the previous year. Over the next decade, India’s travel and tourism’s GDP is expected to grow at an average of 7.8 percent annually, compared to 6.7 percent of India’s overall economy, to reach almost ₹33.8 trillion — representing 7.2 per cent of the total economy.

Rethinking tourism

Each year World Tourism Day is hosted by a certain country and follows a specific theme. The theme of the first World Tourism Day held in 1980 was “Tourism’s contribution to the preservation of cultural heritage and to peace and mutual understanding”. In 2019, India was the host, and the focus was “Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all”. The theme, in 2020, was “Tourism and Rural Development”. In 2021, South Africa was the host country and the theme was “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”.

This year, it is Indonesia, with celebrations kicking off in Bali on the day. The idea is to put people and the planet at the fore, and the aim is to bring people from every walk of life together to make the sector inclusive, sustainable and resilient. All UNWTO member states, as well as non-members and stakeholders across the sector, will host their own celebrations while observing the day’s theme.

How to participate

Every September, many countries engage in activities that encourage sustainable tourism, spread awareness about its importance, and its contribution in cultural, economic, political and social arenas. On this day, tourists are presented with flowers, and folk performances and cultural events, etc., are organised. Some regions even waive off the entry fees to see monuments and museums on the day. Government bodies and travel agencies provide deals on flights and hotels. Workplaces, institutions and schools organise talks around tourism, educational trips, drawing competitions and exhibitions. Look around, and take part in the day’s competitions; attend a presentation, or a live session. Or just be a tourist in your own town, do a bicycle tour and see the city in a new light. Plan a trip, book a hotel and go. After all, to travel is to live.