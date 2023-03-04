 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 facts about Tom Sizemore: from 'Saving Private Ryan' acclaim to domestic violence arrests

Mar 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Actor Tom Sizemore died aged 61 on March 3. Here is a look back on his big career moments and turbulent personal life.

Tom Sizemore is survived by his two sons and a brother.

Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore died aged 61 on March 3, less than a month after suffering a brain aneurysm. He had been on life support.

He played several critically acclaimed roles in his career but had a turbulent personal life, that included imprisonment for domestic violence and drug abuse.

Here are 10 things to know about the actor: 

- Sizemore started his acting career in 1989, with small roles in films like Lock Up and Rude Awakening.