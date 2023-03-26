 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

TikTok CEO was once an intern for competitor Facebook

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Shou Zi Chew took over the CEO of TikTok in 2021 and oversaw its meteoric rise. In that year, the short video sharing app clocked 1 billion monthly users.

Shou Zi Chew did a summer internship with Facebook in 2009, when he was a Harvard student. (Image credit: Shou Zi Chew/LinkedIn)

In the summer of 2009, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was interning, for none other than Facebook -- one of his platform's biggest competitors today.

Chew leads the short video sharing app whose popularity has exploded in recent years, leaving Facebook and Instagram scrambling to catch up.

During his tenure, TikTok became the most downloaded app in 2022, clocking 672 million downloads, according to consumer insights platform Statista. Its popularity has led Facebook to turn attention to short video content.

Interestingly, Chew has history with Facebook. He took up a summer internship with the company, while studying at Harvard Business School.