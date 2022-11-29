This university offers free course in metaverse but you must have an NFT to attend

A university in Cyprus offers courses in the metaverse but, the students must have an NFT to attend it. What's more, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, is offering scholarships to study there.

The Department of Digital Innovation and the Institute for the Future (IFF) of the University of Nicosia (UNIC) recently announced their Open Metaverse Initiative aimed at academic, research, and policy issues relating to the metaverse. The course emphasises on open public systems and standards, and is supported by Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zhao said that such courses that include the metaverse and NFTs are an indication that "the world is moving forward".

Although the course is free to attend, students only have to register by minting the course NFT, those who would like a certificate of completion from UNIC will pay a small fee, upon successful completion of the course, to receive an NFT certificate minted on the Ethereum blockchain, the university stated.

According to the university, more than 14,000 students have already registered to attend the course which will be delivered exclusively on the blockchain and in the metaverse.

The online 12-week course “NFTs and the Metaverse” will be taught by UNIC faculty with guest interventions/lectures by leading NFT creators and collectors and Web 3.0 entrepreneurs and investors, including Punk 6529 -- one of the largest NFT collectors in the world and Balaji Srinivasan, General Partner at a16z and former CTO at Coinbase, among others.

The UNIC, which claims to be the leading university in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain, had launched the world’s first degree programme in digital currency in 2014. According to the university website, it also has the world’s largest team of faculty and staff focused on cryptoassets and blockchains, and is the academic lead for the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum (the advisory body to the European Committee). Read more: All about Bitfront, the crypto exchange platform that shut down

