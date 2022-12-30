'This is what happens when...': Greta Thunberg's viral rejoinder to Andrew Tate's arrest

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania today on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group after a video directed towards climate activist Greta Thunberg gave away his location thanks to pizza boxes. Thunberg, who had been on the receiving end of Tate’s misogynistic and tone-deaf comments on climate change, reacted to his arrest with a tweet that said: “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Her tweet has been liked 1.3 million times.

His arrest comes just days after he bragged in a tweet about owning “33 cars” and said he is happy to share details about the “enormous emissions” of his cars. Tagging Greta Thunberg, he asked for her email address.

Thunberg’s rejoinder went viral when she responded with a “get a life” tweet.

The 19-year-old Swedish activist’s tweet got 3.4 million likes and a whopping 243 million views.

Tate, a British national, didn’t end things there and responded with a two-minute clip that eventually led to his arrest. Wearing a robe and holding a cigar, Tate is seen talking about Thunberg and at one point he is seen collecting two pizza boxes from someone and placing them on the table, visible in the clip.

The boxes, from Jerry’s Pizza – which has outlets in Romania – are suspected to have helped the authorities track down Tate, according to several reports.

Banned from several social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, Tate and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours with two other Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

Tate, a British-American kickboxer had been banned from Twitter too for saying derogatory things like rape victims must “bear responsibility” for their attacks and that women belong at home, can’t drive, and are a man’s property. He was later reinstated on Twitter.