‘Called Elon Musk a friend’: Indian-origin entrepreneur says he’ll never buy Tesla again

Feb 13, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Tesla's driving assistance features don't work as promised, owners complain while authorities conduct investigations.

Vivek Wadhwa, Indian-American entrepreneur, author and academic. (Image credit: Wadhwa.com)

Indian-American entrepreneur and author Vivek Wadhwa, an avowed "Tesla fanboy", is now re-thinking his support for Elon Musk' electric cars.

Wadhwa, a Washington Post columnist and academic with stints at Harvard University, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon, has strongly defended Musk and Tesla on past occasions.

He told Insider he considered Elon Musk a friend, having first met him for an interview in 2013.

The two had a chance to talk off-camera too and Musk told Wadhwa of his plans to retire on Mars.