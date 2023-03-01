Nita Ambani: Harmanpreet Kaur will inspire Mumbai Indians to play their best cricket

Nita Ambani said Harmanpreet Kaur will inspire Mumbai Indians to play their best cricket after Kaur was announced as the captain of its women’s team ahead of the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League 2023. She was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore in the auction held in Mumbai last month.

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team," owner Nita Ambani said in a statement on Wednesday. "As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte (Edwards) and Jhulan’s (Goswami) support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports."

"We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!” she added.

Women’s Premier League 2023 is scheduled between March 4 and March 26. The first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 4 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News