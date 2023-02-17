 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Michael Jordan turns 60: The NBA legend continues to be a league of his own

Akshay Manwani
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Look up a sporting synonym for perfection and you will find Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan (centre) never lost a finals game. (Image via Twitter/@RainyReece_)

A few weeks ago, following the success of Pathaan, the latest spy flick from Yash Raj Films, the actor John Abraham paid a most generous compliment to his co-star Shah Rukh Khan. “I don’t think he is an actor anymore. He is an emotion,” Abraham said of Khan, who is making his return to the big screen after a gap of four years.

This heartfelt tribute pretty much sums up basketball legend Michael Jordan’s (MJ) effect on his fans to this day. As MJ turns 60 on February 17, he continues to hold sway over his millions of followers across the world in a way that would make the Pied Piper proud. When the world went into lockdown mode in early 2020, it was Jordan’s documentary series The Last Dance that brought cheer to so many people. It kept the buzz around the NBA alive even as the league grappled with the effects of a COVID-19 shutdown. That Jordan had played his last National Basketball Association (NBA) game 17 years earlier, on April 16, 2003, was a minor detail.

No other man in modern team sport has stood more for winning than Jordan. His Chicago Bulls won six of eight championships between 1991 to 1998, with Jordan’s own 18-month retirement, between late 1993 and early 1995, coming in the way of the Bulls winning eight straight. He never lost a finals game, be it in college, the NBA or at the Olympics. When the game was on the line, Jordan always delivered.