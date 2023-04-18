 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Left-handed batters on ground with short boundaries did the trick for CSK, says Glenn Maxwell

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

CSK won the high-scoring 'Southern Derby' on Monday, with three of their left-handers -- opener Devon Conway (83 off 45 balls), middle-order bat Shivam Dube (52 off 27) and Moeen Ali (19 not out off 9) -- helping them amass 226 for 6, which proved to be a winning total.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels Chennai Super Kings' left-handers did the trick for the four-time champions by exploiting the shorter boundaries to the hilt to earn a crucial eight-run win in their IPL clash here.

"I think with short boundaries (at the Chinnaswamy Stadium), they played heavy left-handers. Devon Conway batted for a long period in that innings," said Maxwell, who could have taken the match away from MS Dhoni's side had he remained at the crease for a little bit longer.

The Australian all-rounder, who struck his second half-century in this IPL, added that bringing in left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl to left-handers would have been a risky proposition.