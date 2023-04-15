 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: In search of runs and rhythm, Suryakumar Yadav hits nets ahead of MI's clash against KKR

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Indian Premier League: With Mumbai Indians managing just one win in three matches so far, the home side and their batting mainstay Suryakumar will hope for better returns

Suryakumar Yadav

It has been a tough time for the world No 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav who has scores of 15, 1 and 0 since the start of IPL, adding more to his woes, as he entered the tournament following three consecutive first-ball ducks against Australia in the ODI series in March.

With Mumbai Indians managing just one win in three matches so far, the home side and their batting mainstay Suryakumar will hope for better returns, especially after captain Rohit Sharma walked the talk, scoring a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals a few days ago.

Rohit had admitted that Mumbai Indians, a side full of young players post the 2022 mega auction, would need their senior players to shoulder the responsibility and in the batting department, Suryakumar is the next name that comes up after the skipper.

The focus has also been on Suryakumar every time he has walked out to bat in this IPL and even in media conferences, but luck has not favoured the batter who has a grand total of 16 runs in three outings.