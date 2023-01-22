 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: India lose to New Zealand 4-5 in penalties, out of quarter-final race

Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 10:14 PM IST

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Before the penalties, India and New Zealand were equal at 3-3. In the penalty shootout, the scores were also tied after the first five set of strikes, and the match was finally decided via sudden death.

New Zealand players celebrate their second goal against India, in Bhubaneswar, Jan. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India lost to New Zealand 4-5 in penalty shootout on January 22, in a match that could have sealed a place for the team in the quarter finals of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, which is underway in Odisha.

The defeat in the crossover match, played before a 15,000-strong cheering crowd in Bhubaneswar, also dashed India's hopes of lifting the world title after 48 years. With this loss, India has been knocked out of the tournament.

Before the game went into the penalties, India and New Zealand remained equal at 3-3.

India, ranked sixth in the world, produced a below-par performance, allowing New Zealand to claw back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

India scored through Lalit Upadhyay (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (24th) and Varun Kumar (40th).

New Zealand replied through Sam Lane (28th) and two penalty-corner conversions by Kane Russell (43rd) and Sean Findlay (49th).