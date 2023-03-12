Grand Prix winner David Coulthard: Invest in carting facilities for a generation of better drivers, not just F1 racers

Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard was in Mumbai on Sunday, for a Formula One showcase organized by Oracle Red Bull Racing with its RB7 car which had won the first Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit in 2011.

David Coulthard (centre) with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

On the sidelines of the event, Coulthard spoke to Moneycontrol about what's needed to push motorsports in India, why there's potential for a woman champion driver from here and how he once got pulled over for speeding. Excerpts:

This is the third time you've done a racing show run here in India. How's that gone for you?

There's growing excitement and following for F1 here for a number of reasons that include the fact that you've had a Grand Prix here in the past, second that the generation who watches Netflix are aware of the personalities and behind-the-scenes action shows around F1. So to come here to put a car on the streets and watch the younger generation means influencing the scene for the future.

The culture for motorsports is still nascent here, so what else can be done to push that?

I think it has to start at the grassroots level but if you're going to invest in carting and have facilities, it still makes for a generation of better drivers even if it doesn't lead to them becoming F1 professionals. Also, it helps promote road safety.

Your More than Equal program is about finding and developing the world's first F1 woman driver and champion. Are you looking in India as well?

100 percent... I had a younger sister who died some nine years ago and she was six years younger than I was.

I was picked out by Jackie Stuart on a route to Formula One. Thanks to the support, I got that focus. Motorsport is an expensive sport and I wouldn't want women to lose an opportunity because families can't or can't afford to put their daughters in motor racing because they think it's all about boys.

So if anyone knows any young girl with speed in carting in India we will give them the Max Verstappen or the Lewis Hamilton system of training or mental direction in terms of their career and if you invest in the grassroots then you may see more Indians on the cusp of being or becoming Formula 1 drivers - with a population this big, for sure, there has to be someone who drives as fast as Max or Lewis or Charles.

What did you make of the traffic situation here and what tips or tricks do you have for driving here?

Well, (honestly) I have to say that I had a fantastic driver who was like a tour guide for me but I have to say that the driving system here is that people here accept the way traffic moves whereas in the UK it would be more aggressive and honking and so here clearly the system works in the cities, of course, I don't know how it works on the highways.

Have you ever been pulled over for speeding while off the race track?

The last time was around 15 years ago and I was actually going to film a road safety video for the Scottish Police. I was staying at my parents' home in Scotland and it was early in the morning, and as I was driving towards the event, I was pulled over by an unmarked car. A cop got out and walked over and said 'we're actually going to the same place as you are but we thought you were going a little fast.' They escorted me to the event after that.

Any tips for young motorsports aspirants?

From my side there's clearly a passion for mobility here and of course motorsports is not open to everyone because of the cost of entry, but I am confident that inevitably this will be a target country. It's not just about the sports event, it's about the global TV audience, it's about the incoming visitors. Also this is a technology sport and there's opportunities for young engineers and designers and mechanics - which the rest of the world can eventually benefit from.