 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Grand Prix winner David Coulthard: Invest in carting facilities for a generation of better drivers, not just F1 racers

Pavan Lall
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Former F1 driver David Coulthard on encouraging women drivers, building a robust motorsports culture, traffic in India, and the last time he was pulled over for speeding (off the racetrack, of course).

David Coulthard makes a trough cloud of holi colours in the RB7 on Bandra Bandstand during the Red Bull Showrun in Mumbai, on March 12, 2023.

Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard was in Mumbai on Sunday, for a Formula One showcase organized by Oracle Red Bull Racing with its RB7 car which had won the first Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit in 2011.

David Coulthard (centre) with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

On the sidelines of the event, Coulthard spoke to Moneycontrol about what's needed to push motorsports in India, why there's potential for a woman champion driver from here and how he once got pulled over for speeding. Excerpts:

This is the third time you've done a racing show run here in India. How's that gone for you?