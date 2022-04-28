Rahul Tewatia-Rashid Khan blitz powers Gujarat Titans to a stunning win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rahul Tewatia (40 not out, 21 balls, 4x4, 2x6) and Rashid Khan (31 not out, 11 balls, 4x6) won the match for Gujarat Titans from nowhere. They joined hands at the end of the 16th over when Titans needed 56 more from the last four overs. Fortunately for them, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wicket-taking bowler Umran Malik finished his quota of four overs by then.

An asking run rate of 14 runs an over is not impossible in today’s T20. Especially when the big-hitting Tewatia and the unorthodox batsman Rashid are in the middle. The manner in which the two meet the Titans’ requirements when chasing a challenging target is amazing. And the consistency with which they finish matches by clearing the boundary ropes is simply outstanding.

Who can forget the two sixes Tewatia hit when Titans’ needed 12 off the last two deliveries against Punjab Kings nearly three weeks ago? Or for that matter Rashid sharing a crucial partnership with David Miller and helping Titans win against Chennai Super Kings in Pune 11 nights ago?

With the confidence of having won matches from precarious situations before, Tewatia and Rashid had different plans when Sunrisers thought they were well on course to victory. They got into the act with Rashid picking up a six over long-on off Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the fourth delivery of the 18th over. It was a typical Rashid Khan shot with no foot movement but the swing of the bat having enough power to take the ball over the fielder’s head.

It was the turn of Tewatia in the next over, the 19th sent down by Natarajan. With 35 needed in the last 12 deliveries, the Haryana left-hander hit a four through mid-off and after a dot ball off the fourth delivery, he went on one knee and swung a full toss over mid-wicket off the fifth ball before taking a single and retaining strike in the last over.

With the equation reading 22 needed off the last six balls, Jansen as the only bowler left as SRH, playing with five bowlers, had all the other bowlers completing their quota. Jansen had been having conversations with his captain Kane Williamson as to how to defend whatever the runs from the penultimate over.

Their conversations continued right through the over with Tewatia and Rashid smashing sixes. The first ball was dismissed over wide long-on by Tewatia before taking a single off the second and giving Rashid the strike. With 15 needed off the last four deliveries, many may have wondered if that was the right move by Tewatia, but the Afghanistan batsman erased doubts that anyone had by smashing Jansen over long-on for six. Nine needed off three became nine needed off two with Jansen bowling a rare dot ball, just outside the off stump and the batsman missing a horizontal shot.

One would expect a similar length from Jansen but the lanky South African fed Rashid with a full toss that was promptly despatched over extra cover for a six. Now, three were needed off the last delivery, and Jansen obliged with a short ball that was swung by Rashid after getting into position and connecting it perfectly to pick the fine leg boundary for a six.

The duo of Tewatia and Rashid completed what opener Wriddhiman Saha started off, scoring a quick 68 in 38 balls (11x4, 1x6) and sharing 69 for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill in 7.4 overs as Titans made a solid start in their quest to chasing 196 for a win.

Win, Titans did, by five wickets to move back to the top of the points table with 14 points, pushing Rajasthan Royals to second (12 points) while Sunrisers Hyderabad stayed on third with 10 points.