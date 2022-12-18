 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Argentina vs France statistical preview

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 18, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: These are the numbers that define the narrative ahead of the big game between Argentina and France.

All eyes are on football's biggest game today.

The big final is upon us as Argentina takes on France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, at 8:30 pm IST.

Here is a look at the numbers and records ahead of the title clash.

Head to Head record: In the 12 meetings between the two sides, Argentina has won 6 matches while France has 3 wins with the remaining 3 matches ending in a draw.

World Cup finals: Argentina is appearing in its sixth final, the second most behind Germany (8). Meanwhile, France is appearing in its fourth final.

World Cup titles: Argentina has won two FIFA World Cups, in 1978 and 1986, and so has France, in 1998 and 2018.

World Cup heartbreak: If Argentina loses to France on Sunday, it will equal Germany for the most losses in a World Cup final with 4 defeats.