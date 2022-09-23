BCCI AGM on October 18, general body to select India's representative to ICC

The BCCI has confirmed its AGM (Annual General Meeting) will be held on October 18. According to a notification sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the AGM will be held in Mumbai.

Women's IPL is one of the important items on the agenda circulated to the state associations on Thursday evening.

Also on the agenda are election to the office-bearers: president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. High on the agenda will also be election of India's representative at the International Cricket Council.

The two candidates as of now are 77-year-old former BCCI strongman N Srinivasan and the 50-year-old current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. There are 29 points on the agenda.

There will be election of two representatives (one male and one female) in Apex Council from Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA). Two members from the general body will also be inducted into the Governing Council of IPL.

There will be appointment of all the standing committees and cricket committees, including Umpires' Committee. There will be appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.