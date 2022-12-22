 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban’s 4 rules to become a millionaire

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban on what you need to do to strike out on your own.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban decided to strike out on his own after being sacked from a job. Today, he is worth over $4 billion, owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and has investments in dozens of startups.

Cuban has advice to offer to those who want to start their own lucrative ventures. In an interview with GQ, he detailed four rules that people must follow to become millionaires.

"If you want to be a millionaire, you can do it, but there's a couple things you have to be able to accomplish," Cuban said.

The first, he said, was finding something you are good at and then perfecting it.

The second rule is learning how to sell whatever service or product you have mastered.

"Whatever it is that you're creating, you have to be able to sell because you don't want to be in a position where you're dependent on other people," the investor told GQ.