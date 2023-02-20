CEO who supported 18-hour workday now praises staffer who doesn't 'switch off'

The founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, who had last year invited the internet’s wrath for advising freshers to work 18 hours a day, recently praised the company's head of sales for his dedication. Deshpande said that while the employee, Shanky Chauhan, is a "diamond asset", he does not "switch off" from work causing the company seniors to worry about his health.

"I've seen hard-working, driven people. People who put in the hours and do everything possible and everything impossible, both. But no one continues to surprise me on this axis the way Shanky Chauhan does," Deshpande wrote on LinkedIn with a photo of the employee dozing in an autorickshaw.

"On paper, he is our head of sales, chief of staff, head of the people committee. But in real life, he is the heartbeat of the company.... While he is a diamond asset, Deepak and I struggle to get him to switch off. We constantly worry about his health. We realise that for him to do justice to his own commitment to the Co, longevity is everything."

Shantanu Deshpande also noted that employees like Chauhan are crucial for founders. "Rare beyond words, but the slingshot in your company success lies in identifying and cultivating such colleagues. If you find them, you will need only one or two. That's enough," he said.

Ankita Sengupta