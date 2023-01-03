Satya Nadella asked ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food. The winner…

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella waged a street-food war in Mumbai, which is famous for lip-smacking treats such as Vada Pav and Bhel Puri.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nadella was discussing the future of Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

On the stage, Nadella did a live demonstration of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-fuelled chat-robot that became a viral sensation for its human-like responses to any question.

His first query on ChatGPT was on “the future of Mumbai”. After the bot responded, he went on to ask ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food. The application threw up ten responses, with Vada Pav topping the list. Snacks such as Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Pani, Mumbai Sandwich followed.

Nadella then asked ChatGPT where one can find the best Vada Pav. After seeing the response, his next task for ChatGPT was to write a play where vada Pav argues its case of being the best street food against Pav Bhaji and Bhel Puri.

Using the Vada Pav example on ChatGPT, Nadella pointed out that this is the emergence of a new “reasoning engine”.

“Every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive, more productive. Every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work than they were ever able to do because of this co-pilot being there for them,” Nadella said. At the Mumbai event, Nadella said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer". He listed cloud and AI as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth. "Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption." Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

He is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students during his India visit.

