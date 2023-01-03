 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Satya Nadella asked ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food. The winner…

Jan 03, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Satya Nadella was speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

Satya Nadella listed-cloud and AI as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella waged a street-food war in Mumbai, which is famous for lip-smacking treats such as Vada Pav and Bhel Puri.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nadella was discussing the future of Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

On the stage, Nadella did a live demonstration of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-fuelled chat-robot that became a viral sensation for its human-like responses to any question.

His first query on ChatGPT was on “the future of Mumbai”. After the bot responded, he went on to ask ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food. The application threw up ten responses, with Vada Pav topping the list. Snacks such as Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Pani, Mumbai Sandwich followed.

Nadella then asked ChatGPT where one can find the best Vada Pav. After seeing the response, his next task for ChatGPT was to write a play where vada Pav argues its case of being the best street food against Pav Bhaji and Bhel Puri.

Using the Vada Pav example on ChatGPT, Nadella pointed out that this is the emergence of a new “reasoning engine”.