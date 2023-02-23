 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Robots will do 39% of domestic chores by 2033, predict experts

Feb 23, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Researchers said that grocery shopping was likely to see the most automation, while caring for the young ones or the elderly was the least likely to be impacted by AI.

Within a decade, around 39 percent of the time spent on doing domestic chores such as housework and caring for loved ones, could be automated, experts have said, adding that 27 percent could be automated within five years.

As part of a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers from the UK and Japan asked 65 artificial intelligence (AI) experts to predict the amount of automation in common household tasks in 10 years. They predicted that most people are likely to rely on AI to shop for groceries and the least to care for young children or the elderly.

Robots "for domestic household tasks", such as robot vacuum cleaners "have become the most widely produced and sold robots in the world" researchers from the University of Oxford and Japan's Ochanomizu University observed. But they wanted to fund out what impact robots might have on unpaid domestic work: "If robots will take our jobs, will they at least also take out the trash for us?" they asked.

The team asked 29 AI experts from the UK and 36 AI experts from Japan for their forecasts on robots in the home.