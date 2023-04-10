Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal on the 'most valuable trait' for a young entrepreneur. Watch

Entrepreneurship in India can be a tricky business with numerous risks involved that could derail a rookie investor even before he began taking strides towards success.

One such entrepreneur who has risen up the ranks and built a brand to be proud of is OYO Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal. In a Twitter video, Agarwal felt that several young entrepreneurs give up too early.

He captioned the video by advicing young entrepreneurs to not give up early in their journeys and remain determined and perseverant in their journeys.

"Most valuable traits for any young entrepreneur. I feel way too many young entrepreneurs give up too early saying that the big incumbent will hurt me. I feel that if you are at it, we overestimate the perseverance of incumbents. The ability for a new company to be able to make a dent is much higher if they are perseverant," Agarwal said in the video.

Last month, Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood in New Delhi. The wedding reception saw several high-profile names in attendance with the likes of SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son , Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, among others.

