Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch the parade online, how to book tickets?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

Republic Day 2023: Here is how you can buy tickets for the Republic Day parade which takes place on January 26, and where you can live-stream the parade online.

Screengrab from a video tweeted by @DDNational

India’s Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The theme for this year’s Republic Day is “participation of the common people.” Republic Day celebrations are marked with a parade in the national capital of Delhi. The parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeds towards India Gate. The highlight of the Republic Day parade is the display of floats representing different states of India that typically showcase arts and handicrafts unique to that region.

People can also purchase tickets to watch the Republic Day parade live in New Delhi on January 26.

How to book Republic Day 2023 parade tickets online?

To book tickets for the Republic Day parade this year, you need to register for an account at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

While registering for an account to purchase Republic Day parade tickets, you will have to provide your name, date of birth, phone number, permanent address and the name of husband or father.

Enter the OTP you receive to log in into the portal.