Republic Day 2023 parade: Egyptian contingent marches on Kartavya Path. Watch

For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces participated in the 74th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on Thursday.
The contingent consisted of 160 members -- 144-strong military contingent and a 12-member band that will march behind them. The participating soldiers represented the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy. Two officers behind the contingent leader carried a ceremonial sword each and an officer bore the Egyptian flag.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
Sisi, as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a host of other leaders. It was the first time that an Egyptian president is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
Interacting with news agency PTI on the eve of the Republic Day parade, Col Elkharasawy and a few members of the contingent expressed their delight to be in India.
"We are pleased to be in India, and it is our first visit. India is a great country, and it has a great civilisation, like Egypt. We are here for the last few days, and our Indian friends in uniform also helping us feel at home," colonel Elkharasawy said in Arabic, which was interpreted in English by a member of the contingent.
"India is a beautiful country, so many colours here. We are enjoying our stay here. We eat fish, chicken, whatever the hotel (we are staying at) is serving," major Mohamed Roshdy told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
