Republic Day 2023 parade: Egyptian contingent marches on Kartavya Path. Watch

For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces participated in the 74th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on Thursday.

The contingent consisted of 160 members -- 144-strong military contingent and a 12-member band that will march behind them. The participating soldiers represented the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy. Two officers behind the contingent leader carried a ceremonial sword each and an officer bore the Egyptian flag.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Sisi, as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a host of other leaders. It was the first time that an Egyptian president is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Moneycontrol News