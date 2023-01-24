Republic Day 2023: History, significance and parade details

Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day India adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950. It differs from Independence Day, which commemorates the end of British rule on August 15, 1947.

The Constitution, one of the longest and most detailed in the world, was drafted by BR Ambedkar and it established India as a democratic republic and a union of states. The draft was publicly debated and adjusted for two years before finally being put into effect on January 26, 1950.

To mark the historic day, Republic Day is celebrated annually with a public parade along Rajpath avenue, officially named Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.

This year’s Republic Day parade will have the largest drone show in India with 3,500 indigenous UAVs. A 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony. The drones will feature national figures and events and also depict India’s start-up ecosystem and technological advances. This event will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

Moneycontrol News