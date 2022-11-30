Ratan Tata’s message for Humans of Bombay founder: 'I salute you...'

The founder of the photo blog and story-telling platform Humans of Bombay shared a heartfelt post about meeting Ratan Tata on Wednesday. The 28-year-old also revealed what the legendary industrialist said to her.

"Today I gifted Ratan Tata sir our book, with his story in it," Karishma Mehta wrote on Instagram. "He’s far from loquacious, but what he said to me will stay with me forever– ‘I salute you, telling stories is important… it’s important work.’"

Responding to Ratan Tata's words, Mehta wrote she was humbled and honoured to have told his story. "Thank you for allowing me the words, thank you for making the crescendo peak this year. Without any doubt, best year of my life."

Inspired by the Humans of New York, Humans of Bombay has been telling stories of the people of Mumbai (previously known as Bombay) for almost nine years.

Describing the team's achievements, Mehta added in the post, "I don’t take any of it for granted– me and the team at Humans of Bombay work exceptionally hard every single day to create something much larger than any of us."

"It’s taken almost nine years– and every single day, I don’t take it for granted. The people, the stories, the glimmer of hope to someone going through a hard time, the brands that trust us, the team that makes us."

Read more: From Ambanis to Ratan Tata: Throwback photos of Indian tycoons

READ MORE