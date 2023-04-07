 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can this swanky Railways control centre monitor rats, cockroaches in trains? See response

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Calling it a 'world-class infrastructure with green building norms', the Ministry of Railways said the place will serve round-the-clock as the control and command centre for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The control centre for Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is in Ahmedabad. (Image credit: RailMinIndia/Facebook)

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday unveiled the images of the Operation Control Centre (OCC) in Ahmedabad which was recently operationalised. The establishment will be the “nerve-centre” of the upcoming 1,506 km-long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor or Western DFC that will be used for the movement of goods trains at a high speed.
“State-of-the-art structure for supervision,” the Railways Ministry wrote on social media, sharing images of the swanky centre.

Calling it a “world-class infrastructure with green building norms”, the ministry said the place will serve round-the-clock as the control and command centre for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Soon after the ministry shared the photos, social media users swarmed to the post to comment. While a number of Facebook users praised the government for improving the facilities on trains and introducing special trains such as the Vande Bharat Express, several others highlighted the inconveniences of train travel in India.