Can this swanky Railways control centre monitor rats, cockroaches in trains? See response

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday unveiled the images of the Operation Control Centre (OCC) in Ahmedabad which was recently operationalised. The establishment will be the “nerve-centre” of the upcoming 1,506 km-long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor or Western DFC that will be used for the movement of goods trains at a high speed.

“State-of-the-art structure for supervision,” the Railways Ministry wrote on social media, sharing images of the swanky centre.

Calling it a “world-class infrastructure with green building norms”, the ministry said the place will serve round-the-clock as the control and command centre for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Soon after the ministry shared the photos, social media users swarmed to the post to comment. While a number of Facebook users praised the government for improving the facilities on trains and introducing special trains such as the Vande Bharat Express, several others highlighted the inconveniences of train travel in India.

"Does this system monitor the rats and cockroaches found in trains?" user Manoj Kumar asked in comments. The Railways Ministry responded to his comment, asking him to share his journey details and mobile number. "You may also raise your concern directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," it said.

"Looks like rocket centre. Awesome go India," user Mavuri Ramesh said. Another user likened the Operation Control Centre to the commande centre of Elon Musk's SpaceX. "This beats even SpaceX's command and control centre," Prodipto Sarkar said in the comments section. The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is a broad gauge freight corridor. It will connect Dadri in Uttar Pradesh with the Jawaharlal Nehru port in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News