'Quiet quitting' is taking over workplaces. Here's all you need to know about it

"Quiet quitting" is trending both in workplaces and in social media, but while the discussion online has already progressed to whether working professionals need it or not, here's an explainer on what it actually means.

"Quiet quitting" is a movement of professionals analysing the rewards of going that extra mile at work and then opting out, or in other words, it is bout refusing to do more work than employees are being compensated for. The trend has resulted from a culture of having frequent burnouts.

According to a report from Business Insider, it is aimed at working out boundaries between work and personal life for employees. While "quiet quitting" has been gaining popularity in offices across the US, the publication stated that career experts have been urging workers to consider the consequences of following the trend.

Explaining the trend, Josh Bittinger, who works at a management consulting company, told Wall Street Journal that the major idea behind "quiet quitting" is about avoiding burnout at work.

"The whole idea of taking it easier at work is about learning to stop saying 'yes' to everything, and to say 'no' when you need time for yourself," Bittinger told the publication.

Wall Street Journal also quoted a 24-year-old engineer from New York, Zaid Khan, whose video on quiet quitting racked up three million views in two weeks. “You’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond," told the publication. “You’re no longer subscribing to the hustle-culture mentality that work has to be your life."

Here's how Twitter has been reacting to the new trend.

What do you think about the "quiet quitting" trend? Let us know in the comments below.