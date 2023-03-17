 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday: His documentary 'Gandhadagudi' to stream on Amazon Prime

Mar 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Puneeth Rajkumar, lovingly known as Appu, left behind a legacy that spans not just acting but also singing and film production. Here's a look at how he is being remembered today.

Prominent personalities and fans of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar are honouring him on his birth anniversary on March 17. Rajkumar had passed away in October 2021, at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The "Power Star" left behind a legacy that spans not just acting but also singing and film production. Here's a look at how he is being remembered today:

Gandhadagudi on Amazon Prime

To mark Rajkumar's birthday, Amazon Prime will stream his documentary feature Gandhadagudi today. The film, Rajkumar's collaboration with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha, celebrates the beauty of Karnataka and also explores Rajkumar's own heritage.

The film, known to be Rajkumar's dream project, released on October 28, 2022, a year after his death.