Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday: His documentary 'Gandhadagudi' to stream on Amazon Prime

Prominent personalities and fans of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar are honouring him on his birth anniversary on March 17. Rajkumar had passed away in October 2021, at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The "Power Star" left behind a legacy that spans not just acting but also singing and film production. Here's a look at how he is being remembered today:

Gandhadagudi on Amazon Prime

To mark Rajkumar's birthday, Amazon Prime will stream his documentary feature Gandhadagudi today. The film, Rajkumar's collaboration with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha, celebrates the beauty of Karnataka and also explores Rajkumar's own heritage.

The film, known to be Rajkumar's dream project, released on October 28, 2022, a year after his death.

"It is a shame that he is not there with us," Amoghavarsha had told NDTV months before the film released. "But in some way, I feel that he is there watching all of this, being a part and guiding us as he has always done. His work was complete. He did all of his part. Sounds like providence to me."

AI-generated images made from text prompts can't be copyrighted: US Copyright Office

HC clears decks for PwC to sue Ramalainga Raju for Rs 100 crore Actor Kichcha Sudeep said the day was "very special" for Rajkumar's family, friends and fans. "Celebrate him forever," he wrote, sharing a photo of the "Power Star". BJP MP PC Mohan said: 'Appu's warmth and humility have earned him a place in the hearts of millions around the world. His indelible contribution to Karnataka is a testament to his exceptional personality." Filmmaker Shashank tweeted Rajkumar's photos with the hashtag

"Appu Lives On".

Here are some more tweets