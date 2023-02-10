Piece of sun breaks off, creates tornado-like swirl, leaving scientists baffled. Watch

In a stunning and rare display, a piece of the sun has broken off and created a tornado-like swirl around its northern pole. The phenomenon was caught by NASA on the James Webb Space Telescope.

Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather forecaster, shared the phenomenon on Twitter.

“Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated!” she wrote.

Watch the video here:

Unusual activity typically occurs at the sun’s 55 degree latitudes once every 11-year solar cycle, according to experts.

The prominence always extends outwards from the sun and is a bright feature. Filament tears like this have been seen before but not quite like this one.

Moneycontrol News