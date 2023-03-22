Padma Awards 2023: PM Modi bows to Padma Shri awardee Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday bowed to Padma Shri awardee Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi while she approached him during the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hailing from the African-origin Siddi tribe, Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for her work to uplift and develop the Siddi tribal community.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi is seen bowing in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture. She also went on to say a few words which was followed by an applause by the audience, including senior Union Ministers such as Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.

Lobi hailed from Jambur village of Junagadh in Gujarat. She spent a large part of her life in the uplift of Siddi tribal women and for the education of children. Till now she has changed the lives of more than 700 women and innumerable children.

Surrounded by Babbar lions, the livelihood of the women of the Siddi community depended on wood cutting, Hirbai told ANI. Being a radio enthusiast, she took it upon herself to support the women of her community. She has also played an important role in bringing women forward and also taught them farming. She provided employment to women with the help of social organisations through radio. “I have not grown trees in the forest, but I have saved the forest from being cut,” Lobi told ANI.

