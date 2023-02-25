OpenAI has hired dozens of former Google and Meta employees: report

OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, has hired several former employees of tech giants Google and Meta, according to a Business Insider report. The report cited data from LeadGenius and Punks & Pinstripes which shows that there are currently 59 ex-Google employees and 34 ex-Meta employees on OpenAI’s payroll.

OpenAI blazed onto the tech scene with its experimental chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft-backed ChatGPT has taken the world by storm with its ability to generate finely crafted texts such as essays or poems in just seconds using technology known as large language models (or LLM).

Greg Larkin, CEO of Punks & Pinstripes, said that data about the number of ex Google and Meta staff currently employed by OpenAI should serve as a ‘wakeup call” for big tech.

"If nothing else, OpenAI is a sign that Big Tech, especially Google, isn't optimizing its investments in its employees," Larkin said. "A lot of AI talent has been working on secondary products in innovation labs like Alphabet X. For many this means that they rarely see their work have a meaningful impact on the company's core products or earnings."

Moneycontrol News