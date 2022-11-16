 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On Twitter, Elon Musk mocks employees fired after criticising him, says has re-hired…

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

Elon Musk, the self-styled free speech absolutist, is reportedly sacking employees who counter him.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk is drastically transforming the social network.

Elon Musk recently fired two Twitter engineers who criticised him on the social network, and then put out sarcastic tweets about them.

In a tweet responding to an account named Unusual Whales, Musk said he wanted to "apologise" for "firing these geniuses".

"Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere," the Twitter boss said.

One of those sacked by Musk is Eric Frohnhoefer, who called one this tweets "wrong".

 

 

Musk asked Frohnhoefer to correct him. "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?" he added.