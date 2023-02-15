PM Modi's response as Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says he uses millets at home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been batting for increased use of millets in everyday food so when Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared that he adds ragi to wheat flour and dosa batter at home to make the food healthier and tastier, it won the Prime Minister's approval.

In a Twitter thread, Kamath shared reasons why everyone should introduce millets in their diets and talk about it too. "Most of us don't know that millets are also good for the planet because they consume much less water and pesticides," he said.

"The United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. As the world discovers the health and ecological benefits of millets, India can become the global millet hub and also create green jobs locally. Millets were popular in India until the British," Nithin Kamath tweeted.

He also shared a research paper on the ecological benefits of millets put together by Zerodha's non-profit organisation Rainmatter Foundation.

The Zerodha CEO asserted that millets have an added benefit since they're produced locally, and thus can prevent carbon emissions linked to food transportation. "If millets are distributed through government programmes and mid-day meal initiatives, Indians would get more nutrition and would also have less diabetes risk," he said. Sharing his Twitter thread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had met Kamath earlier this week, tweeted that it was a good read. During her 2023 Budget speech earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had termed millets "Shree Anna", which means the mother of all grains. She had announced that she wanted to make India the global hub for all types of millet.