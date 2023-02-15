 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

PM Modi's response as Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says he uses millets at home

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Asserting that millets have an added benefit since they're produced locally, and thus can prevent carbon emissions linked to food transportation, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said, 'India can become the global millet hub and also create green jobs locally.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been batting for increased use of millets in everyday food so when Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared that he adds ragi to wheat flour and dosa batter at home to make the food healthier and tastier, it won the Prime Minister's approval.

In a Twitter thread, Kamath shared reasons why everyone should introduce millets in their diets and talk about it too. "Most of us don't know that millets are also good for the planet because they consume much less water and pesticides," he said.

"The United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. As the world discovers the health and ecological benefits of millets, India can become the global millet hub and also create green jobs locally. Millets were popular in India until the British," Nithin Kamath tweeted.

He also shared a research paper on the ecological benefits of millets put together by Zerodha's non-profit organisation Rainmatter Foundation.