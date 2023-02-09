Chef Ranveer Brar cooks 'millet khichdi' on solar stove. 'Faster than pasta,' says minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) indoor solar cooking stove at India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on February 7. The solar cooking stoves could run on both solar mode and hybrid mode using grid-based electricity, said Indian Oil.
The solar cooktops were launched at IEW 2023, India’s first major event under G20 presidency, which was focused on the country’s transition to a cleaner economy.
Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar cooked barnyard millet khichdi on the solar stove at the event to demonstrate the efficiency of the stove. The dish was chosen in line with the government's efforts to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets as India is leading the initiatives for the International Year of Millets 2023.
