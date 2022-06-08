NHAI creates Guinness World Record, Nitin Gadkari says 'Proud moment for India'

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record by constructing 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in single lane in Maharashtra.

Announcing the NHAI's achievement, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is "very happy" and that it is "a proud moment for the entire nation".

The record-making single lane was constructed on NH 53 between Amravati and Akola, in Maharashtra.

Congratulating the NHAI, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I congratulate NHAI team on accomplishing this Guinness World Record. On the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NHAI successfully completed construction of 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane between Amravati to Akola.”

"720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on June 3 at 7.27 am and was completed on June 7 at 5 pm," he added.

The Guinness World Records stated: “The longest piece of asphalt/bituminous concrete laid continuously was achieved by Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. and Jagdish Kadam (both India) between Amravati and Akola Districts on NH53, India from 3 to 7 June 2022."

This record was previously achieved by Qatar's Public Works Authority (ASHGHAL) February 27, 2019, Gadkari tweeted. The road was part of the Al-Khor Expressway and it had taken 10 days to complete it.