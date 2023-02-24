 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New York Times' microwave rice recipe fails to impress internet. Users tag 'Uncle Roger'

Feb 24, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

The author, Priya Krishna is an Indian-American food journalist and reporter for the New York Times.

The author said it takes her 22 and a half minute to cook her rice in the microwave. (Representational image)

A New York Times’ reporter’s microwave rice recipe got big thumbs down on social media with many calling it a culinary crime.

Priya Krishna is an Indian-American food journalist and reporter for the New York Times and has co-authored a cook book with her mother.

In a recent article, she talks about a very convenient way of cooking rice – in the microwave. Krishna shares her step-by-step breakdown of her way to perfect, fluffy rice everytime in the microwave with her readers but not everyone was impressed.

She said especially on a weeknight, when she wants things done fast, she would definitely prefer a microwave to cooker her rice in 22 minutes.