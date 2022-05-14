Netflix tells staff to leave if they are offended by its shows

Netflix has indicated that employees offended by its shows are free to leave the company. In its updated corporate culture memo, which was released Thursday, Netflix explained that employees could be expected to work on shows that go against their own personal values. The streaming giant said it would support the artistic freedom of creators while bluntly telling employees that Netflix may not be the best place for them if they found it hard to support its diverse, sometimes provocative shows.

“We offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative,” Netflix said in its updated memo, titled ‘Netflix Culture — Seeking Excellence’.

“We support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.

“As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values.

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

The new guidelines seem to be in response to the recent backlash against Dave Chappelle’s show The Closer, Variety reported. Netflix’s decision to keep the comedian’s special on service despite critics branding it homophobic and transphobic led to a number of employees staging a walkout in protest.

Netflix confirmed to Variety that an employee had been fired for sharing confidential data about the Dave Chappelle special with someone outside the company.

This is reportedly the first time in five years that Netflix has updated its memo. It comes after the streaming giant faced a drop in subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.